AP Source: Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign
Nicholas Riccardi and Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press
Updated
Democratic presidential hopeful, California Senator, Kamala Harris speaks at the California Democratic Party 2019 Fall Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, California on November 16, 2019. Harris dropped out of the race on Tuesday. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
