AP PHOTOS on Day 39: Horrific findings after Russian retreat The Associated Press April 3, 2022 Updated: April 3, 2022 7:08 p.m.
1 of21 People watch as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Ukrainian soldiers celebrate at a check point in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Volunteers Anastasia, left, and Anton pose for a picture in a yard of an apartment building destroyed by shelling during their wedding celebration in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 A woman covers her son with a blanket after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A woman cries while waiting along with others for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A Ukrainian serviceman tries unsuccessfully to convince a puppy to drink milk as residents wait for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of village mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie in pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A woman walks as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 People cook on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.
In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.
