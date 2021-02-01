AP PHOTOS: NYC parks have become `people's everything' KATHY WILLENS, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 8:01 a.m.
1 of32 Curly Shirley Catton's exercise class walks through the Nethermead, a meadow, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 From left, urban planners Daphne Lundi, Gloria Lau and Giovania Tiarachristie share Caribbean currant rolls from a nearby bakery as they gather near a waterway, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 A woman exercises using a park bench as children play with leaves from a Ginkgo tree adjacent to the lake, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 Writer, musician actor and singer Lori Brigantino stretches during a stop while riding her bicycle through the peninsula on the lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 Children from Brooklyn Apple Academy roast marshmallows on a fire they made in a barbecue area as instructor and co-owner Noah Mayers, rear, hands out marshmallows Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 Birdwatchers Joe Dahran, left, and Terry Vonploennies search for birds, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 A nanny, left, watches children play in front of a text-based woven art installation spanning the stage at the Prospect Park bandshell, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 From left, Brooklyn, Prada and Snoop Dog enjoy a walk in the park attached to leashes held by their owner Delon Charlton, far left, in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 A kayak sits beside pedal boats for rent at Prospect Lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Orthodox Jewish men and other park-goers watch and toss food to geese and other waterfowl as they watch from the south side of the lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 Contractor Jon Pope, left, works with Andrew Ullman as they repair the roof on a rustic shelter on the Peninsula beside Prospect Lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 'Curly Shirley' Catton, back to camera, left of center, leads her students in her High on Life" fitness class in front of the Audubon Boathouse, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York. "I just love the park because there's always a new route to take," Catton said. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Garbed in traditional clothing worn by some Orthodox Jews, Zvi Kurtz offers food to resident geese and a mallard as the waterfowl swim in Prospect Lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Kristina Rudic lies in a hammock she strung between two trees while using an application on her cell phone to learn Spanish as her Peruvian boyfriend, left, fishes in the lake in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Kensington Stables trail guide Bill Zimmerman leads horseback riders along a bridle path through Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The young women were given the equestrian experience as a birthday present from a family member. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 From left, Mick Burgess and Eden Atencio laugh with Michelle Coursey and Matthew Karl Gale as they sip tea and champagne during a stop on the 2020 Brooklyn Tweed Ride, an event in which participants wear vintage clothing and ride classic bicycles on a loop of Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Brooklyn ride is one of several similar events held in cities around the world. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 Participants in the 2020 Brooklyn Tweed Ride mount their bikes as they ride a loop in Prospect Park after a stop to sip champagne and tea at a colonnaded Grecian shelter, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 A woman and two children race on a running track, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Linden Park in the East New York neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 Zay Frection works out in "the gym" at Fort Greene Park, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Frection said, "A lot of people like the gym, which is fine. But I always find the most effective training for me is body weight training. So I go to the parks and use the pull-up bar. The pandemic has made it hard for everybody to get in shape. But with me, I can just come outside, as long as it's not raining, I can get a nice little workout, be consistent, build my body and fight off corona." Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 A couple sits on the steps of Fort Greene Park's Monument Plaza at dusk in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Dec. 23, 2020. The monument marks the site of a crypt for more than 11,500 prison ship martyrs who were buried in a tomb near the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 Sharon Antoine, right, ducks a swing from boxing partner Erica Plante, as they workout in Prospect Park, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Plante said Fitness 4040, the East New York gym where the pair used to workout, closed during the pandemic, so the women moved outdoors to Prospect Park. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
NEW YORK (AP) — Oases in the best of times, New York City’s parks have served as essential refuges through the hard times of the pandemic — havens for the city’s millions who yearn to escape their locked-down apartments, to breathe fresh air and enjoy some elbow room.
Parks Department spokeswoman Crystal Howard said that in the depths of the city’s near-death experience last spring, “the parks became people’s everything.”