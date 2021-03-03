AP PHOTOS: Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

SIVAS, Turkey (AP) — For 30 years, Huseyin Yildiz has bred powerful shepherd dogs in Turkey’s central Anatolian province of Sivas, home of the livestock-guarding Kangal canines that are a source of pride for the country.

Yet the breed of animal that Turkey considers as the national dog struggles for international recognition. The Kennel Club of the United Kingdom lists Turkish Kangal dogs as a distinct breed identified by its dark muzzle and ears. Elsewhere in the Western world, Kangals still are listed with similar breeds from the region as Anatolian shepherd dogs.