AP PHOTOS: Graveyard mementos in Jakarta mark virus's toll ACHMAD IBRAHIM, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 12:18 a.m.
Portraits are left on the graves of those who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. In the graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer.
Flowers adorn a grave at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A photograph is placed on the grave of a man who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Family members left tokens of remembrance on the graves of their loved loved ones that will help future visitors find the grave in the sea of those buried at the cemetery which was reserved for those who died of coronavirus.
A rosary and a photograph are left at the grave of a man who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
An umbrella lays at the grave of a woman who died of COVID-19 complications at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Flowers are laid on the grave of a COVID-19 victim at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Dried flowers are seen on the grave of a COVID-19 victim at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A worker fixes grave mark at Rorotan Cemetery which was reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Jakarta government cleared and dedicated the land at the cemetery for the victims of the virus in March, which helped to make space for thousands of people that were confirmed to have died from the virus during the deadly wave the country experienced over the summer this year.
An Indonesian national Red-White flag flutters at the grave of a COVID-19 victim at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Indonesian national Red-White flags are put at the grave of a COVID-19 victim at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Workers tidy up at the Muslim section of Rorotan Cemetery which is dedicated for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The graveyard is split into two sections divided by religion. The large black marker inscribed with an Arabic word "syuhada" (martyrs), marks the Muslim section of the graves while the Christian graves are marked with white crosses.
The sun sets over Rorotan Cemetery which was reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Jakarta government cleared and dedicated the land at the cemetery for the victims of the virus in March, which helped to make space for thousands of people that were confirmed to have died from the virus during the deadly wave the country experienced over the summer this year.
This photo taken using a drone shows an aerial view of Rorotan Cemetery which was reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Jakarta government cleared and dedicated the land at the cemetery for the victims of the virus in March, which helped to make space for thousands of people that were confirmed to have died from the virus during the deadliest wave the country experienced over the summer this year.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In a graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer.
The neat lines of low dirt mounds are quieter now that burials have slowed — a relief for the cemetery's staff after the flood of fresh graves amid the monthslong surge.