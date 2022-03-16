AP PHOTOS: Day 21: Ukraine war toll seen in drawing, tears

A child’s drawing hanging at a military checkpoint shows a person with a Ukrainian flag in one hand — and in the other, a large, black gun pointed at a green tank. A Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage embraces a relative heading to Poland to flee the war. And an elderly Ukrainian woman wipes away tears during a funeral procession.

These are just a few of the images captured on Day 21 of the war in Ukraine, revealing violence, displacement and mourning. Across the country, Russia's deadly bombardment continued, even as political leaders from both sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.