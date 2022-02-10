Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: Best of an eventful day 6 at the Winter Olympics

Adam Siao Him Fa of France, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.
Adam Siao Him Fa of France, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.

BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.

Check out the best of the action from day 6 of the Olympics.