AP PHOTOS: Beirut blast led litany of Mideast crises in 2020 JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:48 a.m.
1 of15 A man rides a bicycle next to a billboard calling people to wear masks, on empty road following new restrictions in the three-week nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Hoda Kinno, 11, is evacuated by her uncle Mustafa, in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. The Kinno family from Syria's Aleppo region was devastated in the wake of the explosion -- Hoda suffered a broken neck and other injuries and her sister Sedra, 15, died in the explosion. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Smoke rises after an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, the day before, Aug. 5, 2020. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Injured people are evacuated by a military truck from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Civilians help to evacuate an injured sailor from a ship which dock near the explosion scene that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 A member of the Shiite Imam Ali brigades militia prays by a body of a coronavirus victim during a funeral at the new Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq, Monday, July 20, 2020. A special burial ground near the Wadi al-Salam cemetery has been created specifically for COVID-19 victims since rejections of such burials have continued in Baghdad cemeteries and elsewhere in Iraq. Anmar Khalil/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 An Iranian cemetery worker prepares new graces at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Men, on right, and women on left, mourn during an annual ceremony commemorating Ashoura, the anniversary of the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and one of Shiite Islam's most beloved saints, who was killed in a battle in Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the courtyard of the Saint Abdulazim shrine in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. In Iran, which has the largest number of deaths from the coronavirus in the region, authorities allowed limited mourning rituals, urged social distancing and made wearing masks mandatory. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Women clerics wearing protective clothing and "chador," a head-to-toe garment, arrive at a cemetery to prepare the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for a funeral, in Ghaemshahr, Iran, on April 30, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Volunteers wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a man who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 People wearing protective clothing attend the funeral of a victim who died from the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr in north of Iran, Friday, May 1, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A technician sprays disinfectant as mourners pray over the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. At Behesht-e-Zahra — or "Zahra's Paradise" in Farsi, named after a daughter of the Prophet Muhammad — the bodies of known coronavirus victims arrive each day by ambulance. Mortuary attendants prepare each body for the ritual washing required for the Muslim dead. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A worker from "Hevra Kadisha," Israel's official Jewish burial society, prepares bodies before a funeral procession at a special morgue for COVID-19 victims, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in the central Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Clowns wearing protective equipment entertain a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — As countries across the Middle East grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, many also had to contend with long-running conflicts, economic crises and mass protests in another chaotic year for the volatile region.
The most devastating single event in the region was not a terrorist bombing or an airstrike, but an explosion in Beirut’s port caused by the accidental detonation of a stockpile of explosive chemicals that had been improperly stored there for years.