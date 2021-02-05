AP PHOTOS: Beijing Winter Olympics venues with 1 year to go Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 9:32 p.m.
Attendees wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus look at an exhibit at a visitors center at the Winter Olympic venues in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A skier wearing a China jacket stands at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is reflected in the goggles of a skier at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A machine grooms a ski run lined with artificial snow at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A staff member stands at a balcony near a Chinese flag at the National Sledding Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Workers clear the ice at the National Sledding Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Journalists wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along the ice run at the National Sledding Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A journalist wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus looks at an exhibit at a visitors center at the Winter Olympic venues in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Journalists wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus take videos of a bedroom in a suite at an athletes' village in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Workers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus talk in the hallway of a building at an athletes' village in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A staff member walks along a hallway in a building at an athletes' village in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The curving track of the National Sledding Center is seen in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Journalists take photos of the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A skier navigates a flight of stairs as he carries his equipment at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Photographers take photos of skiers as they ride in a gondola at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
23 of23
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world’s longest bobsled and luge track on Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Winter Games.
A new and still bumpy road wound up to the venues, carved and built into the side of 2,198-meter (7,250-foot) Haito mountain northwest of central Beijing.