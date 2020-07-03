AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, sparking fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. less A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hong Kong media are reporting that ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

June 26-July 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

