AG sues businessman planning to violate closure order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's attorney general is suing the owner of a chain of bars and restaurants who plans to open this week in violation of a state order to remain closed to on-site customers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit from Attorney General Keith Ellison Sunday was met with criticism from House Republicans who are defending Shady's owner Kris Schiffler and several other bars and restaurants that they said had been threatened with fines if they reopen.

Schiffler plans to open his Albany location Monday. Gov. Tim Walz has set June 1 as the earliest date for bars and restaurants to reopen.

Ellison said his office has warned Schiffler, telling him he could be fined up to $25,000 for each location that opens. Schiffler also has places in Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin, all in or near Stearns County, which the attorney general’s office termed a COVID-19 hot spot, the Star Tribune reported.

Ellison said his office also had warned of fines against the Copper Lantern in St. Cloud and the Brickyard Bar & Banquet Hall in Pierz.