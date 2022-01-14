ACLU seeks release of 2 convicted of murder based on new law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island asked the state's highest court Friday to order the release on parole of two men convicted as teenagers of murder and sentenced to life in prison, saying they are being held in violation of a new state law.
The ACLU said Pablo Ortega and Joao Neves are being held by the state Department of Corrections in violation of the law enacted last year that says “any person sentenced for any offense prior to his or her twenty-second birthday” is eligible for parole after serving 20 years.