A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’ JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 1:04 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island dropped “Providence Plantations” from its name a year ago, but not from its buildings.
Providence Plantations is written in the script in marble near the State House dome and on bronze plaques in the entryway. The state seal with the full former name is on the rotunda floor, the elevator doors, door numbers and directional signs. It's even on the rug in front of George Washington's portrait in the state room.
