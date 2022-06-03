A woman abroad feels an unwelcome gaze in new film 'Watcher'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
In the haunting and sophisticated new thriller “ Watcher, ” Maika Monroe plays an American woman who is feeling uneasy in her new hometown of Bucharest.
Her character, Julia, sees a man in a high rise across the street who appears to be looking at her in her apartment. At the market, she senses she’s being followed. And moments after she sits down in the middle of an empty movie theater, she hears and feels the breath of someone directly behind her.