'A way we resist': Quilts honor victims of racial violence LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press/Report for America Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 1:42 a.m.
Gloria Green-McCray, the younger sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette Gibbs were killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State, reacts to viewing a section of one of two hand crafted quilts adorned with more than 115 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, on the university's campus in Jackson, Miss. The quilts are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Two hand crafted quilts adorned with 116 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence are photographed while on display at the Margaret Walker Center on the Jackson State University campus, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The quilts, stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond, are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Ebony Lumumba, department chair and associate professor of English at Jackson State, outlines the importance quilting plays in the African American community, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Two hand crafted quilts stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond that feature more than 115 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the university's Margaret Walker Center. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A portrait of the late civil rights activist Medgar Evers is among the 116 cross-stitched images adorning one of two hand crafted quilts honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, as part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Gloria Green-McCray, sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette Gibbs was killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State University, discusses the importance quilting plays in the African American community and the significance of a quilting display on exhibit at the school, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. A cross-stitch portrait of Green is now included with 115 others in the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, dedicated to memorializing lives lost to racial violence in the U.S. The two quilts are open for public viewing on weekdays through Dec. 17 at Jackson State University's Margaret Walker Center. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Ebony Lumumba, department chair and associate professor of English at Jackson State, uses a cell phone to photograph the cross stitched image of Phillip Lafayette Gibbs, who along with James Earl Green was killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of the university, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The image is on one of two hand crafted quilts adorned with 116 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, as part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A portrait of the late George Floyd is among the 116 cross-stitched images adorning one of two hand crafted quilts honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, as part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Gloria Green-McCray, sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette Gibbs was killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State University, points out the cross stitched portrait of her brother wearing his high school colors on one of the quilts on exhibit at the school, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Two hand crafted quilts stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond that feature more than 115 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project, on display at the university's Margaret Walker Center. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Gloria Green-McCray, right, sister of James Earl Green, who along with Phillip Lafayette Gibbs was killed by Mississippi Highway Patrolmen in 1970 on the campus of Jackson State University, discusses the importance quilting plays in the African American community with Ebony Lumumba, left, department chair and associate professor of English at Jackson State, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. A cross-stitch portrait of Green is now included with 115 others in the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, dedicated to memorializing lives lost to racial violence in the U.S. The two quilts are open for public viewing on weekdays through Dec. 17 at Jackson State University's Margaret Walker Center. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A section of two hand crafted quilts adorned with more than 115 cross-stitched portraits honoring African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence, is photographed while on display at the Margaret Walker Center on the Jackson State University campus, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The quilts, stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond, are part of the Stitch Their Name Memorial Project. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Long after he was killed, Myrtle Green-Burton wouldn't let anyone wear her 17-year-old son's high school track team jacket.
James Earl Green, an aspiring Olympic runner, was supposed to receive the green and yellow coat at his graduation in Mississippi half a century ago. It became a symbol of his life — and her loss, said his sister Gloria Green-McCray.
