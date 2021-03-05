A timeline of disaster and displacement for Iraqi Christians The Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 1:35 a.m.
Iraqi Christians place a cross on a church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
BAGHDAD (AP) — In Iraq, two decades of back-to-back conflicts have left ancient Christian communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape scattered and in ruins.
Iraq was estimated to have nearly 1.5 million Christians before the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. They date back to the first centuries of the religion and include Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian and Armenian churches.
