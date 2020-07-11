A stolen car from Greenwich was recovered in Rowayton Friday morning

A car that had been stolen from Greenwich overnight Thursday was recovered, along with the alleged suspects, on a private road in Rowayton early Friday morning by Norwalk Police.

Norwalk Police reported Friday that a car that had been stolen over Thursday night from Greenwich had been recovered in Rowayton.

On Friday July 10, at approximately 5 a.m., Norwalk police officers were dispatched to Pine Point Road for a suspicious motor vehicle. Pine Point Road runs along Bayley Beach in Rowayton and has a private beach maintained by its residents’ association.

Officers found a Jeep Cherokee which was stolen overnight from Greenwich with a group juveniles standing around it. Based on witness accounts, officers determined that two of the individuals were in the vehicle.

Officers said they located another individual hiding behind a tree. This individual had an active “Take into Custody” order for a stolen motor vehicle case in May. The Detective Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-854-3011.

Two additional juveniles were arrested in addition the above. Both were charged with first degree conspiracy to commit larceny. One of these juveniles had also been reported missing since April.

Car burglaries continue to ramp up in Darien, Rowayton and surrounding areas. In the last week of June there were at least eight car break ins. On Friday afternoon, The Wilton Bulletin reported a car that was given to a Wilton High School graduate as a gift was stolen. The Bulletin also reported numerous car break ins in that town as well as in New Canaan.

Residents are reminded to keep their car doors locked, and not to leave any keys or key fobs inside.