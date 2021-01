DARIEN — For Police Capt. Jeremiah Marron, the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 was “a simple one.”

The father of three, along with the entire Darien Police Department command staff and about 90 percent of staff and residents at the Maplewood Darien senior living facility received the vaccine Tuesday, as the town begins the rollout process.

“If this is a step in the right direction to keep my children and I healthy and can speed up the process for us to be able to visit my mother and others we haven’t been able to in a long time, then as a close friend put it to me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

At Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said that Darien has been approved as a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provider. The town was approved for Moderna versus Pfizer because it doesn’t have the refrigeration facilities to store the Pfizer vaccine at its required temperature.

Stevenson said the town’s health department intends to hold a series of vaccine clinics and had ordered a supply of vaccines, but was denied due to lack of supply.

Currently the only eligible vaccine candidates are health care providers, first responders and residents at extended care facilities.

“All police and first responders, including Darien EMS Post 53, have been notified that vaccines are available,” Stevenson said.

“As always, we will utilize everything at our disposal to keep our staff and each other safe while ensuring we can continue to carry out our service for the community,” Marron said. “I also find comfort in that this potentially prevents us from contributing to the spread of COVID-19.”

Post 53 Director Joe Larcheveque said its members started the vaccine process in late December.

All police and Post 53 responders who want the vaccine have been notified about its availability, Health Department Director David Knauf said Monday, and can schedule it themselves at a “clinic most convenient to them.”

At Maplewood, the first clinic went well, according to marketing director Kim Bragoli.

Maplewood CEO and President Gregory D. Smith, COO Shane Herlet, and Chief Development Officer Tom Gaston received vaccines along with residents and other associates.

“We are thrilled to be included as part of the first wave of distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and feel optimistic that it will add an extra line of defense as we continue working to protect our residents, associates and greater communities,” Smith said.

“We want nothing more than to be a part of the solution. We are hopeful that the vaccine will aid us in our commitment to help our residents get back to living their most fulfilling version of life as soon as they possibly can,” he added.

Smith said Maplewood will remain diligent in exercising precautionary measures despite the vaccine program.

Residents Jerry and Carolyn Ringland, parents of Depot Youth Center development director Kesti Aysseh, said they received the vaccine to protect themselves and were pleased it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“I took the vaccine so I can be safe and protected from this horrible virus. That way I can spend more time with my wonderful grandchildren,” resident Kum Woo said.

The Residence at Selleck’s Woods is expect to have residents and associates receive the vaccine this week as well.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control recommends the next phase of vaccine distribution should include teachers.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said the district knows teachers are expected to be involved in the next group.

“We’ve had discussions with the health director on the process of forming a plan,” Addley said.

Darien teachers’ union President Joslyn DeLancey said they haven’t done an “official survey” on teachers’ feelings on it, but many have said they are excited and willing to be vaccinated.

“This will be a real start to making classrooms safer and help us return to consistent in-person instruction. There may be some teachers who are wary of the vaccine, but I have not heard from those members, so I won’t speak for them,” she said.

DeLancey said she was eager to get the vaccine and “gladly take it to serve as a model for others.”

However, she said she also felt that teachers and staff who have more exposure and with health conditions should get it first.

“I’m confident that the district will come up with a plan that is clear, organized, and that will get teachers and staff vaccinated in a fair and appropriate order,” DeLancey said.

The town of Darien will be sharing updated information on vaccine distribution on darienct.gov.