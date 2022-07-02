A private tour of Darien’s $103M Great Island shows off apple orchards, horses and a 1930s Lincoln sedan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18
Jennifer Carrs, a trainer at Serenity Show Stable, takes Yo Yo back to his paddock on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of18
Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold Great Island to the town, poses during a tour of the land in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18
A small island is seen from the shor of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of18
A view of the Ziegler mansion on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the island to the town, gave a tour.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of18
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
A view of Serenity Show Stable on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of18
Jennifer Carrs, a trainer at Serenity Show Stable, rides Nilla on the grounds at Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
18 of18
DARIEN — On a perfectly sultry summer afternoon, the blues and greens of Darien’s Great Island melt together in a bucolic tapestry.
Every turn yields a fresh, picturesque oasis; here an emerald tangle of forest, dotted with the June sun; there a wide sweep of manicured lawns that roll down from the massive “main house” to an almost unbroken panorama of shimmering, azure ocean.