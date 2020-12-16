A pandemic atlas: South Africa acts quickly, dodges disaster ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 12:08 a.m.
1 of20 Mourners grieve for Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 South African National Defense Forces patrol a men's hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, Saturday, March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Responding quickly with one of the world’s harshest lockdowns, South Africa slowed the initial spread of the coronavirus and the country passed its first peak with far less deaths than experts had predicted. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 Commuters hold onto the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. The country will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Relatives and friends share traditional home made beer during an Ukugeza ceremony at Benedict Sami Vilakazi's home in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday Nov 21, 2020. The cleansing ceremony, in which all the clothes of the deceased are given away, was supposed to happen within a month following the funeral, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilakazi, a prominent Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on April 12, at age 57. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Family and friends observe social distancing during the funeral ceremony for Benedict Somi Vilakasi at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg Thursday, April 16, 2020, during a strict five-week lockdown in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 Menge Mokwatle, the widow of Benedict Sami Vilakazi, sits in her kitchen as friends and relatives gather for an Ukugeza ceremony at Vilakazi's home in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The cleansing ceremony in which all the clothes of the deceased are given away, was supposed to happen within a month following the funeral, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilakazi, a prominent Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on April 12, at age 57. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Family members gather for an Ukugeza ceremony at Benedict Sami Vilakazi's home in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The cleansing ceremony, in which all the clothes of the deceased are given away, was supposed to happen within a month following the funeral, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilakazi, a prominent Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on April 12, at age 57. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Family members select clothes that belonged to Benedict Sami Vilakazi during an Ukugeza ceremony at Vilakazi's home in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The cleansing ceremony, in which all the clothes of the deceased are given away, was supposed to happen within a month following the funeral, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilakazi, a prominent Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on April 12, at age 57. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 A power tool repair shop remains closed in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 17, 2020. Many small businesses considered non-essential risk shutting down for good as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Menge Mokwatle shares a photograph of her late husband, Benedict Sami Vilakazi, during an Ukugeza ceremony at Vilakazi's home in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday Nov 21, 2020. The cleansing ceremony in which all the clothes of the deceased are given away, was supposed to happen within a month following the funeral, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilakazi, a prominent Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 on April 12, at age 57. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A mourner places a rose on the grave of Benedict Somi Vilakasi following his funeral ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, on April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died from COVID-19 on April 12. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 Residents of the Yeoville neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, wait in line to enter a grocery store Friday, April 3, 2020. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Homeless people waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, get their hands sanitized Monday, April 13, 2020 in downtown Johannesburg. Because of the country's lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many are not able to work. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Stanley takes care of his 10-month-old daughter, Ntokoso, as his wife joins thousands who lined up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, Saturday May 2, 2020. Though the counrry began a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures a day earlier, confirmed cases of coronavirus continued to increase. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Women wait to receive Ramadan candies at the Imam Ahmed Raza Jaame Masjid mosque in Springs, South Africa, south west of Johannesburg, Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a lockdown in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 A resident from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19 in Johannesburg, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 A billboard on an apartment building encourages people to wear face masks in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, May 16, 2020, marking day 51 of a strict government lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Western Cape province which includes the city of Cape Town, emerged as the country's coronavirus hotspot, accounting for more than half of the nation's confirmed cases. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 Recently filled graves are seen in the Olifantsveil Cemetery outside Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020. The frequency of burials in South Africa has significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At a popular cafe in Johannesburg's Soweto area, owner Benedict Somi Vilakazi liked to tell foreign visitors how nearby Vilakazi Street was named after his grandfather, who defied racial discrimination to become one of South Africa's first Black university lecturers.
But Vilakazi is no longer there to tell the tale — he died of COVID-19 in April at the age of 57. And seven months later, as the country's tourism slowly resumed, family members gathered to honor his memory and, following tradition, distribute his clothes to loved ones.