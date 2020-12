DARIEN — The town took part Saturday morning in Wreaths Across America Day—a nationally held annual holiday remembrance event that honors veterans with decorations on their marker stones.

The ceremony took place at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get the community to remember,” noted John Carter, a retired navy captain who helps organize the local event with the Darien VFW #6933.

There were 2,163 graves in the cemetery to commemorate.

Through the donations of many townspeople, led in part by the Republican Town Committee, Carter said, funds for 2,400 wreaths were collected this year.

“We’ve never had this many donations in a single year,” he said, “So we actually have 300 for next year.”

The ceremony included wreaths laid for the four branches of the military, as well as the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and those who were missing in action or prisoners of war.

This year the ceremony also included honorary wreaths for both fire and police personnel.

“The wreaths look amazing,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said in brief remarks.

In-person attendance in the cemetery was limited to only 50 people owing to Covid-19, but the event was livestreamed by way of Youtube. People are invited to see it in perpetuity through DAF Media’s Youtube channel.

Individuals were asked to help place the wreaths all throughout the cemetery. It was suggested that people place the wreaths at a spot, say the name of the individual who is buried there, and take a moment to pay homage.

Among those who took part were several members of the Darien High School football team, led by their head coach Mike Forget.

“These people have given their lives for our country,” he said, “and doing something nice for them at the holidays seems appropriate.”