A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse's testimony TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 3:20 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his murder trial Wednesday, testifying about how he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.
Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, has argued that the men attacked him and he fired in self-defense.