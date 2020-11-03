A hope for smooth Election Day after millions voted early

A voter marks her ballot during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A voter marks her ballot during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close A hope for smooth Election Day after millions voted early 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

New Yorkers cast their final ballots Tuesday amid a pandemic that had officials worried about protecting voters' health and safety on top of more typical concerns about long wait times or adequate staffing.

Long waits are still possible on Election Day, even with a record number of people casting ballots by mail or through early voting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will work with local boards of election and law enforcement to “swiftly address any incidents of intimidation or harassment.”

The good-government group Common Cause New York has enlisted volunteers to monitor polling sites and help people who have problems voting.

In past elections, 90% of New York’s vote was cast on Election Day, but this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo relaxed the state’s rules to allow anyone worried about the virus to vote by mail.

A record 3.5 million votes were cast in New York’s election before the polls even opened Election Day.

At least 1 million absentee ballots had been turned in as of last Friday, according to the state Board of Election. Any ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.

This was also the first presidential election where the state allowed early, in-person voting. More than 2.5 million of such ballots were cast, despite hours-long lines at the limited number of early voting stations.

About 7.8 million ballots of all types were cast in New York in the 2016 presidential election.

State and local election officials warn it could take weeks to know the results of tight races.

State law delays the absentee count start until at least Nov. 6 and gives counties until Nov. 28 to report results. That gives local election officials time to cross-check voting data and audit in-person votes.

__

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.