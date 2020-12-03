‘A good man, a true friend’: Historian Ed Schmidt leaves lasting mark in Darien, Norwalk

Jonas, Ed Schmidt, Georgia, Marya, Seth, and Darya von Schmidt. The rest of the family goes by "von Schmidt." They called Ed "the plain Schmidt," Georgia said. Jonas, Ed Schmidt, Georgia, Marya, Seth, and Darya von Schmidt. The rest of the family goes by "von Schmidt." They called Ed "the plain Schmidt," Georgia said. Photo: The Von Schmidt Family / Contributed Photo: The Von Schmidt Family / Contributed Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close ‘A good man, a true friend’: Historian Ed Schmidt leaves lasting mark in Darien, Norwalk 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Ed Schmidt, a counsel for the speaker of the state House of Representatives, assistant to a former Norwalk mayor and Darien’s town historian, died last month at 70 after battling a long illness.

His wife, Georgia von Schmidt — she and the couple’s children use the last name von Schmidt — said her husband is remembered as a man with boundless energy.

“He could speak volumes on any topic. I think he was known for the breadth of his knowledge and his political acumen, as well as his sage advice on any topic, delivered with a twinkle in his eye,” she said.

He had a great sense of humor, his family said. Schmidt was a former member of Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Representative Town Meeting and, almost nearly to the day he died, was ready to participate in a town meeting with topics in hand, his wife said.

That boundless energy is reflected throughout Darien, von Schmidt said. She noted the current street lamps as well as the holiday lights were there because of Schmidt’s efforts, and that the ample parking for downtown businesses was due to his work on P&Z.

“There was someone who used to say, when observing something in Darien, ‘I see the fine hand of Ed Schmidt in this,’” von Schmidt said.

Schmidt’s interests and passions were versatile. His children said he had a deep love for music and the arts, loved attending concerts and taking road trips to historical locations. Von Schmidt said when he wasn’t attending town meetings or working, he was chauffeuring their children to their various sports or other classes. Schmidt also coached baseball, little league and soccer.

Schmidt’s family said he loved working the land and raised grazing sheep and a llama on the family’s farm that dates back to the 1700s.

Stamford attorney John Wayne Fox, a long-time colleague in state politics and Darien’s town counsel, described Schmidt as a “very fine lawyer” with meticulous thinking, especially while working together in Hartford.

“We worked on a number of bills together. Nothing came out to the House without it going through Ed,” he said.

He said Schmidt’s experience in Darien’s town government was exceptionally helpful in the firm’s municipal work.

Fox added that he particularly enjoyed sitting back with Schmidt and reminscing about their old days in Hartford.

“We’d talk about the people we had seen and the things we’d experienced. He was just a wonderful guy, with a great family and wonderful children they did such a great job with. I’ll miss him,” Fox said.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said while she did not work closely with Schmidt, “there is no question that he was a passionate lawyer and expert on the history of our town.”

“He so enjoyed sharing stories about Darien’s past. Knowing our town’s history is invaluable as we craft policies and undertake town projects that impact our future for decades to come,” she added.

Former Darien VFW #6933 Post Commander Phil Kraft said Schmidt was a quiet man who knew how to get things done.

When he was in the process of renovating his new house in Darien, “he was instrumental in helping us preserve the historical integrity of our home. Our paths crossed over the years, and I was proud to call him a friend,” he said.

Schmidt’s work was not just limited to Darien; he also served as president of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, counsel for the cities of Norwalk and Bridgeport, and assistant to former Norwalk Mayor Alex Knopp who was elected in 2001.

Knopp befriended Schmidt when they would drive up to Hartford together after the former was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1986. After Knopp was elected mayor, he created an assistant position and invited Schmidt to apply.

In the role, he helped coordinate city departments to help modernize the Norwalk’s government system.

The two were more than professional colleagues, but close family friends as well, sharing holiday meals, attending Yankees games, Norwalk Symphony concerts and political plays on Broadway.

“Ed was a remarkable skilled legislative drafter, municipal law expert, political tactician and community activist,” Knopp said in a statement. “He left his mark on a wide range of state laws, Norwalk and Darien municipal codes, and historic preservationist practices. ... I feel very fortunate to have had Ed as a friend, a colleague, a co-worker and, yes, as a passenger on the long journeys of our lives.”

A preservationist, Schmidt also championed the Norwalk Preservation Trust from its early days, said President Tod Bryant. The two worked together many on many preservation projects and issues over the years.

“Ed was just a really terrific guy,” Bryant said. “He was so knowledgeable and approachable. For someone of his stature to be supporting us was really encouraging because we didn't know what we were doing and he helped us out.”

Schmidt was president of the Board of Directors of the Darien Historical Society, now the Museum of Darien, from 1980 to 1982 and was the author of “Noroton Heights: A Neighborhood for Generations,” published in 1993.

“Ed also authored the definitive history of Noroton Heights. His steadfast commitment to both the town and its historical legacy will be sorely missed,” said Robert J. Pascal Jr., president of the Museum of Darien.

Terry Gaffney, current chairman of Darien’s Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, described Schmidts passing as “sad, sad news.” he said. He described him as a “quiet, gentle man with a wry sense of humor.”

He said he turned to Ed as his “go-to guy” for fact-checking presentations for Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery tours and for details on the history of Memorial Day observances in the town of Darien.

“A star is missing among Darien’s luminaries,” Gaffney said.

Karen Polett and her husband David, former chairman and secretary of Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies’ Commission, said they knew Schmidt as “a good man, a true friend and a valuable resource for all things related to Darien history.”

“His book on Noroton Heights remains a treasure trove of local history, one we have used many times to fact check information on Darien,” Karen said.

Von Schmidt said that her husband is irreplaceable, “not just to me, but to everyone who knew him.”

Schmidt’s services will be private. A public post-pandemic celebration of his life will take place at a later time.

Contributions in Mr. Schmidt’s honor may be made to Preservation Connecticut (formerly CT Trust for Historic Preservation), 940 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06507.