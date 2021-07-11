A 'fabric of the community': Palmer's Market celebrates 100 years of service to Darien

DARIEN — Staying in business for a century is a rare accomplishment, but the Palmer family says it’s so much easier when customers are like family.

“We’ve always been entrenched in the community,” Greg Palmer, whose great grandfather, Rocco Palmierie (who later changed his name to Palmer), first opened Palmer’s Meat Market on the Noroton Green in the Heights in 1921. “... They know us from being up front and at the door. We know the customers. We’re spending a few moments to stop and say hello. It doesn’t matter how busy you are.”

Greg and his cousin, Cindy Palmer Dean, are the fourth generation of Palmers operating the business, and the fifth and sixth generations are already in the wings waiting for their turn to continue the family’s long history of service to the Darien community.

“It’s all about the community,” Greg said.

The Palmer family’s focus on the community was highlighted even more during the pandemic.

Cindy said because they are a privately owned store, they were able to respond quickly to the situation. They had a catering staff with no events, so they decided to do a grocery concierge service for homebound seniors, having people shop for them and deliver.

She recalled how amazed they were at the volunteerism from the community to help shop for the groceries.

“It was an incredibly scary time, and we were already terrified at the beginning, and all these volunteers were sacrificing,” Cindy said. “We had more volunteers than we knew what to do with.”

She said the elderly were so happy because they were afraid to come out of their homes.

“The community just rallied around each other,” Greg said. “We just got letter after phone call thanking us. It really has been such an awful year, but some wonderful things have come out of it. I’m honored were able to help out in such a tough time.”

Palmierie, the family says, was an enterprising meat butcher who emigrated from Italy in 1902. He opened a butcher shop in the Bronx, N.Y., built it up, sold it and started again in Stamford. In 1921, he opened Palmer’s Meat Market in Darien.

Al Palmer said his grandfather started by butchering meat in his basement for his friends. He had a small store in Stamford and then moved to the Noroton Heights neighborhood. He said his father used to deliver groceries in a horse and buggy.

“The store was really small at first,” Al said, “and not self-service. Everyone had to ask for what they wanted, and everything was in bulk.”

Palmierie’s son and Al’s father, Joseph, took over the business in 1937. Over the years, he helped develop the business from a meat market into a full-service food store, making home deliveries throughout Darien.

The family recalls that Joe inherited huge relocation problems when the turnpike was created through Darien, and the Noroton Green was buried under the center of I-95 beneath the Noroton Avenue overpass.

The business’ website states, “Banding together with his fellow businessmen, they formed the Noroton Heights Business Association. Palmer’s Market was part of the first building block of the new NHSC in the mid 1950s (where Darien Fabricare and Barrett Bookstore are today). Eventually the Palmer’s built a larger supermarket in its present location. Of the original businesses bulldozed by the thruway, only Palmer’s survives.”

“Obviously, it took 100 years or close to it, but I think my mother and father worked very hard. They were well-established, they were part of the fabric of the community,” Al said.

The lessons instilled from his parents were again about customer service.

“Always give the customer what they want, not what you want. Give them what they want. It was always about being nice to people, being generous to people, and giving back to the town — whether its little league or all these other things for all these years. Not to mention I don’t know the amount of monetary donations we’ve made over the years — we’ve been very supportive to all parties in town,” he said.

Palmer’s continued to grow, and Al reflected recently on his pride as the generations continue to work and keep the family business going. He said the ability to evolve with each generation has been part of the store’s success formula.’

“Every generation, starting with my father, they’ve always brought something new. My two brothers added to it, I added to it, Greg and Cindy added to it. Megan is doing a fantastic job. Everyone has added their own flavor to the store. That’s why it’s been successful, no question.”

Joe’s son, Rocco, then took over the business, with Greg and Cindy now at the helm.

Throughout its years, the family says Palmer’s has put an emphasis on working with local producers and supporting local farmers. In some cases, the business has given some powerhouse companies their start, such as Barenaked Granola, founded by Darien natives, who started out selling their product at Palmer’s.

In earlier years, Greg said he heard a woman was starting a company making fresh bread out of Norwalk; she would stop by Palmer’s off the train with it. That company later became Pepperidge Farm, which is still based in the neighboring city.

Palmer’s has always tried to carry specialty items one can’t find at other markets — like pomegranate molasses, or being one of the first shops to carry Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Customers also enjoy products including truffle parmesan dip, and Aunt Clara’s Fruit Cake. The cake is only made during the holidays and it is a family recipe now passed down to Cindy’s daughter, Megan, who runs the bakery. Megan is now teaching her daughters.

This desire to carry specialty items while focusing on customer service has resonated with the community.

“I love the fact that they’re so convenient,” Steve Hardy, of Darien, said while recently shopping at the store. “And we use a lot of their catering as well, and the food is just terrific.”

Anne Snyderm, of New Canaan, agreed.

“The people, the service, the selection of fresh produce,” Snyder said. “It’s just a great store.”

“I love coming here because they’re part of the community,” Laura Holly, of Darien, said. “When you come here people know you. ... It was never a chain store. ... They’re just always nice and they’re always helpful. It’s a friendly environment. ... I prefer going here than any other store in town.”

Greg emphasized that the Palmer’s legacy is defined by customer service.

“It is most important thing that we as small business owners can provide: Excellent customer service. People really appreciate it. People are so disconnected with one-on-one experiences. And you can go into a business and have a face-to-face conversation,” he said.

To maintain that level of customer service, new employees go through an extensive training process that enables them to handle any kind of customer situation with a high level of professionalism, Cindy said.

“How many businesses make it to their fifth generation?” Greg said.

