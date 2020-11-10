‘A dream come true’: Former Darien teen ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants remember Alex Trebek

DARIEN — In November 2016, the Darien community gathered to cheer on two of their own, Michael Borecki and Porter Bowman, on the “Jeopardy!” teen tournament.

The episodes, filmed the previous April, took two days. Both juniors in high school at the time — Borecki at Darien High School, and Bowman at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan — the young men reflected on their gratitude for the experience this week in the wake of the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his Los Angeles home Nov. 8, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

“It was both not unexpected but still surprising,” Borecki said. Now in his senior year at Bowdoin College in Maine, Borecki is a double major in math and government and is graduating at the end of this year. He runs the school’s quiz bowl team and continues to apply for quiz shows.

Bowman described being on the show as “super surreal.”

“It was a dream come true. I had the feeling like I’ve been able to fulfill a dream, and to be able to be on while Alex was the host, I’ll always hold that dear for my entire life,” said Bowman, now at Middlebury College.

Bowman was eliminated in the first round. Borecki made it to the finals and finished in third place, taking home $25,000.

“I grew up watching the show and following it, and being on the show was on my life’s bucket list. I was grateful to fulfill a dream like that so young,” Bowman said.

Borecki was no stranger to quiz games. He was the winner of the Middlesex geography bee for the three years he was there, as well as the Connecticut state champion for the same three years. So it was no surprise he had been watching “Jeopardy!” from a young age and dreamed of being a contestant.

He also said he was grateful to be on the show with Trebek.

“Part of why I wanted to be on was because I knew I’d probably do well, but part of it is that ‘Jeopardy!’ made trivia fun, and Alex did a really good job with that,” he said.

“A lot of people said the show made it cool to be smart — in Darien, that’s less of an issue. There’s an appreciation for people wanting to learn, but for other kids that’s not always the case,” he said.

Borecki said “Jeopardy!” has a magic that other quiz shows don’t — which explains its longevity — and Trebek, who had hosted the show for 36 years, was a big part of it.

Though as contestants they weren’t able to interact with Trebek for any long periods of time — Borecki said it’s part of the show’s process to keep a distance to preserve Trebek’s objectivity in hosting — some of his sense of humor came through.

“The last game, he said to start, ‘Michael, I think I know you by now. What $800 clue are you going to start with?’” Borecki said.

“By then, he knew I had picked the $800 clue each time so he had figured out my strategy. It was clear he was paying attention to detail,” he said.

Borecki also said Trebek would occasionally tease other contestants who didn’t play as well as he thought they could have, and everyone would take it in humorously.

“We were all in on the joke,” Borecki said. “... Alex really wanted to be more of himself. He had the appropriate balance of making it an actual show versus just three people standing up there playing trivia.”

As to the impact of Trebek’s loss, Borecki said, “‘Jeopardy!’ is such an important cultural institution.”

“The faces keep changing with the contestants but the one constant on the show has always been Alex. I think it would be hard to replace him. In that sense, he is ‘Jeopardy!,’” Borecki said.

For those who have watched “Jeopardy!” religiously every night, like Borecki and Bowman, Trebeck was beyond a game show host.

“There’s this sense of familiarity, a sense of a genuine person that makes him like family for anyone who watches the show a lot,” Borecki said.

Bowman said the news of Trebek’s passing was sobering, after Saturday felt like a day many people were feeling a sense of celebration due to the election results.

“I was just thinking about this crazy year. The high of Saturday followed by this news Sunday. It was striking dose of reality and remind us not to take anything for granted,” Bowman said.