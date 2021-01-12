Skip to main content
'A Promised Land:' Signed Obama memoir auction to benefit Corbin Cares

DARIEN — Darien’s Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive in Darien, is offering a rare, deluxe edition signed copy of President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated memoir, “The Promised Land” via an online auction, hosted by The Darien Foundation at darienfoundation.org/corbin-cares-book-auction/

The auction is currently happening for one week, this week, and will close on Martine Luther King, Jr .Day, Monday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time. Proceeds will benefit community collaboration, and philanthropic initiative, Corbin Cares, when the auction concludes.

The book is valued at $350, and bidding started at $450, and increases in minimum increments of $50. The highest bidder will take home the book, while helping to support Corbin Cares. The book is also sealed, cloth-bound and signed and comes in a slipcase.

“Barrett Bookstore is proud to support Phase Two of Corbin Cares,” said Barrett Bookstore owner Sheila Daley, said.

The bidding starts at $450, and Daley said it is “nearly impossible” to find a sealed copy for under $1,000.

“We hope that bidding is robust; the significance of the timing of this auction, ending on midnight of MLK Monday bears particular significance this year, as well,” Daley said.

The Darien Foundation’s executive director Sarah Woodberry said the foundation was thrilled when Barrett Bookstore contacted them with the idea.

“We know that this gesture of thanks is resonating with essential workers, including teachers, volunteer firefighters, police officers and town workers - as we ‘support those who support Darien,”’ Woodberry said.