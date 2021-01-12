'A Promised Land:' Signed Obama memoir auction to benefit Corbin Cares

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

DARIEN — Darien’s Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive in Darien, is offering a rare, deluxe edition signed copy of President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated memoir, “The Promised Land” via an online auction, hosted by The Darien Foundation at darienfoundation.org/corbin-cares-book-auction/

The auction is currently happening for one week, this week, and will close on Martine Luther King, Jr .Day, Monday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time. Proceeds will benefit community collaboration, and philanthropic initiative, Corbin Cares, when the auction concludes.