DARIEN — A new kind of neighborhood convenience store could be coming to Darien.

The owners behind Moots, a “new breed” of convenience store that would offer healthier convenience store items and a coffee bar, are currently seeking a special permit from the Planning and Zoning Commission. If the commission approves the application, the store would open in a ground-floor space at 1897 Boston Post Road in Noroton.

Operated by Altitude LLC, the new convenience store would serve locally sourced products with a “healthy touch,” attorney Robert Maslan said during a commission hearing in May.

Darien’s location would also be the first in a proposed chain of convenience stores selling products that are part of a “better-for-you” trend in food, beverages and personal care, according to the application from the business.

“It’s the type of business that they can’t really point to another one now in Connecticut,” said Jeremy Ginsberg, the zoning director for Darien.

The store would take up around 2,125 square feet of a recently repurposed building that has five residential units and ground-floor retail. Another retailer, Darien Kitchen and Bath, is housed next door. The entire building has 24 parking spots, seven of which are reserved for residents.

Most of the store would be devoted to convenience store items, selling around 500 products including snacks, packaged meals, ice cream and personal care products.

Another portion would feature a coffee bar, selling imported and specialty coffees and prepackaged baked goods. Customers can also sit at a small seating area in the shop.

Moots would employ three to four workers and would be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maslan said.

Some commission members drew comparisons to the Rowayton Market in Norwalk as a similar type of business.

The store requires a special permit approval from the commission because it would sell prepared food. During recent hearings, the commission has appeared poised to approve the store.

“It could be cool to have a convenience store and coffee shop there,” said Stephen Olvany, chair of the zoning commission.