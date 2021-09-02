90-year-old Japanese sentenced to 5 years in fatal car crash MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 6:06 a.m.
1 of6 Kozo Iizuka is driven to Tokyo District Court to hear the court's ruling on his car accident in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The court on Thursday sentenced the 90-year-old former top bureaucrat to five years in prison in a 2019 fatal car accident on a busy Tokyo street, killing a 3-year-old girl and her mother in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly driving has become a major safety concern. (Kyodo News via AP) Tokyo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in Tokyo. The Tokyo District Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 sentenced Kozo Iizuka, a 90-year-old former top bureaucrat, to five years in prison in the fatal car accident on a busy Tokyo street, killing a 3-year-old girl and her mother in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly driving has become a major safety concern. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP, File) Shinji Kita/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Takuya Matsunaga, second from left, holding a portrait of his wife Mana Matsunaga and daughter Riko Matsunaga, who were killed in a car accident in 2019, walks toward Tokyo District Court to hear the court's ruling on the driver Kozo Iizuka, in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The court on Thursday sentenced Iizuka, a 90-year-old former top bureaucrat, to five years in prison in the fatal car accident on a busy Tokyo street in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly driving has become a major safety concern. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP, File)(Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, police officers inspect the scene of a car accident in Tokyo. The Tokyo District Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, sentenced Kozo Iizuka, a 90-year-old former top bureaucrat, to five years in prison in the fatal car accident on a busy Tokyo street, killing a 3-year-old girl and her mother in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly driving has become a major safety concern. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP, File) Shinji Kita/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a 90-year-old former senior government official to five years in prison for a 2019 car accident which killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother, in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly drivers have become a safety concern.
The Tokyo District Court convicted Kozo Iizuka, a former top official at the trade and industry ministry, of negligence resulting in death and injury. His wife, who was a passenger in his car, was among nine people injured in the accident.