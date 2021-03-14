$9 million available for NH, Vermont towns, nonprofits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Northern Borders Regional Commission is planning to deliver over $9 million in funding for New Hampshire and Vermont municipalities and nonprofits through an infrastructure development investment program.

The program funds employment-generating projects that help to reduce poverty, unemployment and outmigration. Last year's recipients included the Fairbanks Museum and Catamount Arts, both in St. Johnsbury, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, and FIRST New Hampshire robotics programs in Coos and Grafton counties.