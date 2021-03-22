80,000 Conn. residents 45-54 make vaccination appointments

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 80,000 Connecticut residents ages 45 to 54 have made appointments to get COVID-19 vaccinations since their age group became eligible for the shots on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

The total is less than 20% of the estimated 500,000 state residents ages 45 to 54, but Lamont said many in that age group have already been vaccinated because they were eligible earlier as medical workers, teachers and other frontline workers. About 22% of people in that age group have received the first of the two-dose vaccines.