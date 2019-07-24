8 people escape yacht expected to sink in Hood Canal

HOOD CANAL, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard says eight people escaped a sinking yacht in Hood Canal.

The Coast Guard says the 65-foot boat started taking on water Tuesday about 1.3 miles (2 kilometers) southwest of the Hood Canal Bridge.

Eight people aboard were able to leave the boat by dinghy and get to shore.

Coast Guard efforts to stop the boat from sinking were unsuccessful and it is expected to sink in 80 to 90 feet (24 to 27 meters) of water.