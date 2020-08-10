8 arrested at Phoenix protest honoring Michael Brown

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say eight people were arrested at a Phoenix protest marking the anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

A few dozen demonstrators rallied at around 6 p.m. Sunday downtown to honor 18-year-old Brown.

They marched to Phoenix police headquarters shortly after 7 p.m. and walked past a barricade. Police in riot gear then tried to disperse the crowd from the area and called it unlawful assembly.

Officers fired what appeared to be flash-bang grenades into the air. Witnesses say they then fired pepper spray at one protester.

The crowd dispersed but continued their rally down the street. Officers followed and arrested eight people for alleged criminal activity.

Brown, who was black, was shot and killed by a white police officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson in 2014. His death led to months of protests and civil unrest over police brutality and treatment of people of color.

St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced last month that he would not charge the officer.