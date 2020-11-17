78-year-old man fatally struck by school bus on Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — A 78-year-old man was fatally struck by a school bus on Long Island, police said.

The victim was crossing a street in Great Neck at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a school bus operated by Towne Bus Company, Nassau County police said. The man suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

No charges have been filed against the driver, a 60-year-old woman.

Newsday reports that several children were on the bus when it struck the victim.

An email seeking comment was sent to Towne Bus Company.