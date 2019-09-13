76ers unveil statue honoring Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley poses for photographs with a sculpture honoring him at the Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball training facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Barkley spent the first eight seasons of his storied career with Philadelphia after the 76ers chose him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have honored Charles Barkley with a statue along their Legends Walk outside their practice facility in Camden.

The statue was unveiled Friday. It joins other Sixers legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving and Bobby Jones.

Barkley played eight seasons with the Sixers and he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.

Barkley was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987 and 1992.

The team retired his number 34 was retired in 2001.