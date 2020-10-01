https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/75-year-sentence-for-man-who-killed-2-in-Cedar-15612930.php
75-year sentence for man who killed 2 in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man who shot and killed two people and injured two others in a Cedar Rapids parking lot has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.
KCRG-TV reports that 27-year-old Andre Richardson was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges.
The shooting happened in May 2019 outside a smoke shop near Kirkwood Community College. Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18, died in the shootings. Two others also were hit by bullets but survived.
