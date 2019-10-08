https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/74-year-old-man-struck-killed-by-tractor-trailer-14500972.php
74-year-old man struck, killed by tractor-trailer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old man has been struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.
Pittsfield police say the man was struck just after 7 p.m. Monday as he was walking across the driveway of a concrete structure manufacturer in the city.
The truck was turning into the business.
Responding officers performed life-saving measures on the man at the scene before paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead. His name was not released.
The truck driver, a 34-year-old Lee man has not been charged.
The death remains under investigation.
View Comments