70-year-old pipe break leaves SC county without water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina spent a day without water after a 70-year-old main pipe broke.

The break Wednesday afternoon left a large part of York County without water. Dozens of schools, including Winthrop University, and county offices all closed Thursday.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys says a 20-inch (51-centimeter) pipe that carries water from the treatment plant into the system broke under pressure because of old age.

Officials say about 30 million gallons (113 million liters) of water spilled, flooding U.S. Highway 21 and leaving the city unable to deliver water to anyone.

Gettys says the pipe was repaired around 1 a.m. Thursday and water is being restored to the system.

The mayor says residents need to boil water before using at least until Friday afternoon.