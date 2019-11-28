7 dead after plane crashes near Canadian city

KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) — Police in the Canadian city of Kingston say seven people have died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash, where they're examining and documenting the wreckage.

They've said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there's "no indication" there were any survivors from the crash. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Gutheinz says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly "blustery."