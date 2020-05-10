7 Chicago officers injured in altercation at storage center

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven Chicago police officers were injured in an altercation Saturday at a storage center on the city’s near South Side, authorities said.

Officers were called to a storage facility around 11 a.m. on reports of a male causing a disturbance in the lobby. He allegedly refused to leave the property, prompting an altercation with the officers.

One officer was hospitalized for injuries to his shoulder and knee and was stabilized. Six other officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said that the male wasn’t injured and he was taken into custody.

Authorities said charges were pending.