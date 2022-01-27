‘60 units is a lot’: Darien Commissioners echo neighbor concerns about proposed Parklands development

DARIEN — The Planning and Zoning commission wrapped up another night of deliberations on the controversial 3 Parklands redevelopment project without taking a vote on whether the proposed 60-unit residence can move forward or not.
During a Tuesday meeting, commissioners fine-tuned a number of concerns they have with the project. Owner Bob Gillon is proposing to redevelop the office building that currently sits at 3 Parklands Drive and turn it into a high-density apartment complex, a project that nearby neighbors and other Darien residents have opposed.