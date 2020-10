5th night of Wisconsin police shooting protest more peaceful

Protesters and police line up Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. less Protesters and police line up Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal ... more Photo: Morry Gash, AP Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 5th night of Wisconsin police shooting protest more peaceful 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor's decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.

About two dozen demonstrators remained at a corner in Wauwatosa on Sunday night past the 7 p.m. curfew. Police warned the protesters several times that they were unlawfully assembled. Most left the area, but the few who remained were arrested, WTMJ-TV reported.

Last week, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, in the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.

The gathering Sunday was much more peaceful than protests last week in Wauwatosa, where demonstrators clashed with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse larger crowds.

City Hall was expected to open Monday after it was closed for three days in anticipation of unrest.