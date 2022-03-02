500,000 people on flood alert as rain lashes Sydney RICK RYCROFT and ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 11:49 p.m.
SYDNEY (AP) — Around 500,000 people in Sydney and its surrounds had by Thursday been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain lashed an extraordinarily long stretch of the Australian east coast.
Rivers were rising in Australia’s most populous city, home to 5 million, with New South Wales' State Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warning of “treacherous weather conditions” over the next 24 hours.
RICK RYCROFT and ROD McGUIRK