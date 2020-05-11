5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OFFICIAL VOWS "ANSWERS" IN GEORGIA DEATH The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked by the state's attorney general to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man said to have died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

2. FRIENDLY FIRE KILLS 19 IRANIAN SAILORS An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, also wounding 15 seamen.

3. COMEDY LEGEND JERRY STILLER DIES AT 92 His career stretched from dozens of appearances with his late wife Anne Meara on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to roles on “Seinfeld,” “King of Queens” and son Ben's “Zoolander.”

4. PRESIDENT RESTRAINED ON ACCUSATION AGAINST RIVAL Donald Trump is facing a complicated calculus as he tries to weaponize Joe Biden's potential vulnerability when he himself has been accused of assault and unwanted touching by a long list of women — allegations he, too, denies.

5. OVER 200 PROTESTERS ARRESTED IN HONG KONG The semi-autonomous Chinese territory's pro-democracy movement has shown signs of reviving in recent weeks as the coronavirus threat eases.