5 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. STRIKING FOR BLACK LIVES Tens of thousands of workers are set to walk off the job Monday morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality.

2. A TALE OF TWO CAMPAIGNS Just over 100 days before the elections, voters across the political spectrum are condemning President Trump’s erratic leadership during the pandemic fate, while Joe Biden has doubled down on an empathetic message of hope and competence.

3. STRUGGLING TO COPE IN KABUL The intensive care unit at the Afghan capital’s premier hospital for COVID-19 patients is a medical nightmare, and a stark warning that the country’s war-ravaged health care system is on the verge of collapse.

4. A MISSION FAR, FAR AWAY A United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasted off to Mars, starting the Arab world’s first interplanetary trip.

5. INSPIRED BY SEVE BALLESTEROS Jon Rahm joins his idol as the only Spaniards to be ranked No. 1 in the world with his victory in the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village golf club.