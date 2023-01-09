5 journalists from Belarus' top news outlet go on trial

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five journalists from Belarus' top independent news outlet went on trial in the country's capital on Monday as a relentless crackdown persists on critical voices in the ex-Soviet nation.

The TUT.BY online news portal workers, including its editor-in-chief Maryna Zolatava, face charges of “hurting national security,” “inciting hatred” and dodging taxes. They could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted in a trial that opened in the Minsk City Court behind closed doors. Western diplomats and independent journalists were denied access.