5 isolated after treating coronavirus patient in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three Scottsdale firefighters and two ambulance crew members remain under isolation protocol after treating a patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials say the five people are being kept home from work as a precautionary measure and will follow social distancing guidelines for up to two weeks under direction from Maricopa County Public Health officials.

One firefighter who originally was under isolation protocol was cleared to return for work.

Authorities say the remaining five firefighters and ambulance workers have not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The male patient treated by the crews last week is the second person in Arizona to have been diagnosed with coronavirus.