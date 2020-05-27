https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/5-hurt-as-tree-limb-falls-at-San-Francisco-park-15296597.php
5 hurt as tree limb falls at San Francisco park
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A tree branch snapped and fell on several people in Washington Square Park on Tuesday, injuring a 2-year-old child and four other people, authorities said.
The limb crashed down at around 5:30 p.m.
All the injuries were considered minor but a 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said. The Four other people were treated at the scene.
There's no immediate word on what caused the limb to fall.
