5 firefighters injured in Upper East Side high-rise blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — Five New York City firefighters were injured early Wednesday fighting a blaze on the 14th floor of a Manhattan high-rise apartment.

Four of the firefighters received minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department said, while one received serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire, which was reported after 12:30 a.m. on East 79th Street.

More than a 100 firefighters responded to the Upper East Side residence, the fire department said. The fire was under control by 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.