5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can't run for reelection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five University of South Carolina trustees who some powerful lawmakers feel are responsible for interference in daily affairs and hiring a president who left in less than two years and crudely criticized the school won't be allowed to run for reelection next month.
The legislative board that screens university trustees is refusing to send them to a May 4 election by the General Assembly where more than a dozen other trustees for universities across the state will be elected.